Letter: Thanking local grocery providers

Residents of Samaritan Village in Corvallis, as well as our Transportation Committee, would like to publicly thank four local grocery providers for their very generous donations in support of our recent fundraiser: First Alternative Natural Foods Co-Op, Fred Meyer, Trader Joe’s and Market of Choice.

With our largest fundraiser (November Faire) canceled again this year due to COVID-19, the committee once again sold zucchini bread loaves to our residents. The bread was made by our wonderful chef, Raul, on his own time; cost of the ingredients was to be paid by the committee.

This year, the committee chair, Diane Kinman, reached out to several Corvallis grocery providers for ingredient donations. The four stores listed above immediately and charitably answered the call, providing all the ingredients needed for this amazing bread. More than 75 loaves were sold and delivered mostly to our residents, and a lot of money was raised in support of our residents’ transportation needs. We are so appreciative of our local community support!

Samaritan Village in Corvallis is a not-for-profit apartment complex providing a home for low-income seniors aged 62 years or over; it has been a HUD-supported 501(c)(3) facility since 1972.

Liz Curran

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0