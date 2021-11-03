 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for making our community safe (copy)
Letter: Thanks for making our community safe (copy)

The Corvallis Elks Lodge recently hosted Oregon State Elks Association President Richard Shipley for his visit to the South Central district.

The weekend included local tours, a karaoke night, dinners, musical entertainment and a Sunday morning breakfast. The theme was “NASCAR,” and a number of businesses donated items to enhance the event. Thanks go out to Schaefer’s Stove and Spa, NAPA Auto Parts and Crossroads Foreign Auto Repair, as well as Mike Smith, Mike Pavelek, Damon Olson and the Cottage Grove Elks Lodge. Their generosity is greatly appreciated, and greatly added to the festivities.

Sharron de Montigny

Corvallis Elks Lodge

 

