Letter: Thanks for support of fundraiser

Thank you to the Philomath Dementia Warriors and their friends and families for the amazing support of the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s that took place at the end of September in Albany.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. As team captain of the Dementia Warriors, I can report we had 54 participants in the walk and raised $1,400. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families, while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention. Fundraising continues until Dec. 31.

Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, but so are we! In recent years, Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s and dementia research a priority, and it must continue. It is my hope that senators Wyden and Merkley will continue to support an increase in Alzheimer’s research funding at the National Institutes of Health.

Holly Bendixen

Philomath

