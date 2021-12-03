Letter: Thanks to Care Fair volunteers

Street Dawgs & Cats recently held its first Care Fair since the pandemic began, to the joy of patrons and volunteers alike!

Serving the unsheltered pet owners of Corvallis, we gave shots to more than 30 pets of the unhoused, hosted a free chili feed, and also provided free pet supplies and food, plus free portraits.

Thanks to our Street Dawgs volunteers: Lisa as cat concierge, Tammy in registration, Joan and Kathryn in food service, Natalie in harnessing, Gillian in the free store, Dick in photography, and many others who helped set up and run the event. Special thanks to Cindy of the Benton County Health Department, who gave COVID-19 vaccinations to six individuals.

Thanks to the Oregon State University College of Veterinary Shelter Medicine Club, who are the very heart of our Care Fairs, giving vaccinations, doing deworming and performing wellness checks. Thanks to Dr. Jason Christensen of Hello Vet Pet Wellness Center who served as supervising veterinarian of our student veterinarians! Grateful for Animal Crackers Pet Supply for hosting our donation bin: many donations of food and warm coats, and fielding volunteers who are experts at harnessing!

Thanks to the Foam Man for a donation of great dog beds! Thanks to Heartland Humane Society for assistance!

Stephanie Hampton and Nicole Massie

Street Dawgs & Cats

Corvallis

