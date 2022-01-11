 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks to state rep for supporting NPSO

Letters Stock

The Native Plant Society of Oregon has more than 1,000 members statewide. The NPSO was founded in 1961 and is dedicated to the enjoyment, conservation and study of Oregon’s native plants and habitats.

The Corvallis Chapter of NPSO wishes to extend a special thank you to Rep. Dan Rayfield for his continued support of the Native Plant Conservation Program in the Oregon Department of Agriculture. At the end of the 2021 Legislative Session, Rep. Rayfield’s leadership via the Joint Ways and Means Committee enabled the Native Plant Conservation Program to go forward in meeting its responsibility “to prevent serious depletion of any indigenous species.”

Esther Gruber McEvoy, president

Corvallis Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon

 

