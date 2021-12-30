Letter: The best secret Santa we ever had

Thank you, you sweet, generous Santa!

With so many things changing so quickly nowadays, I believed you when you said the credit card I was trying to pay with could no longer be used in that store. I was so surprised! I looked at you and assumed you were a store manager just bringing us up to date.

You handed my credit card back to me and used a different card to pay my bill. I was asking “What do we do now?” in order to cover the charge on the card you used — but you were already gone.

You played out your story so well, it took me a few minutes to figure out what had really happened, and I was chagrined that I didn’t properly thank you and give you a hug. Please accept our wholehearted thanks now. You were the best secret Santa we’ve ever had! Merry Christmas to you!

Louis Johnson

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0