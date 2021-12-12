 Skip to main content
Letter: The jury heard the real evidence

Kenneth England’s letter “Rittenhouse is a free man-wannabe,” Dec. 5’s Democrat-Herald, labeled Kyle Rittenhouse as a vigilante.

Here are items from the trial, not from the slanted half-news shows.

Videos during the trial showed:

  • Kyle earlier spent time with others cleaning up graffiti from the previous night’s rioting.
  • Later he was with a group defending an auto dealership that had lost half its cars to rioters’ fires and destruction a previous night. Numerous videos showed the earlier destruction. 
  • The “vigilantes” were armed for that.
  • Later, as Kyle attempted to leave, the rioters accosted him; he was now alone. (According to the idiot prosecutor, he was supposed to take a beating from the thugs. Really?)
  • Videos then show him running, with hoodlums chasing him. 
  • Then he fell; one guy flying kicked him in the head.
  • Another started hitting him in the head with a skateboard. He shot that person.
  • A third person (police records show he was a convicted child molester, not a hero) was trying to grab the firearm from Kyle; he had earlier threatened to kill Kyle. He was shot several times and died.
  • Finally Kyle was approached by another person (who admitted pointing a gun at Mr. Rittenhouse). Mr. Rittenhouse then shot and wounded him.

I believe a reasonable person would find exactly as the jury did. They heard the real evidence, not just the biased, before-the-facts news.

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

 

