Letter: The jury heard the real evidence

Kenneth England’s letter “Rittenhouse is a free man-wannabe,” Dec. 5’s Democrat-Herald, labeled Kyle Rittenhouse as a vigilante.
Here are items from the trial, not from the slanted half-news shows.
Videos during the trial showed:
- Kyle earlier spent time with others cleaning up graffiti from the previous night’s rioting.
- Later he was with a group defending an auto dealership that had lost half its cars to rioters’ fires and destruction a previous night. Numerous videos showed the earlier destruction.
- The “vigilantes” were armed for that.
- Later, as Kyle attempted to leave, the rioters accosted him; he was now alone. (According to the idiot prosecutor, he was supposed to take a beating from the thugs. Really?)
- Videos then show him running, with hoodlums chasing him.
- Then he fell; one guy flying kicked him in the head.
- Another started hitting him in the head with a skateboard. He shot that person.
- A third person (police records show he was a convicted child molester, not a hero) was trying to grab the firearm from Kyle; he had earlier threatened to kill Kyle. He was shot several times and died.
- Finally Kyle was approached by another person (who admitted pointing a gun at Mr. Rittenhouse). Mr. Rittenhouse then shot and wounded him.
I believe a reasonable person would find exactly as the jury did. They heard the real evidence, not just the biased, before-the-facts news.
Gary Hartman
Lebanon