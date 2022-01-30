Letter: The next coup attempt may succeed

Fourteen months removed from the presidential election, Donald Trump and his most ardent supporters continue to push the lie that the election was stolen.

Even though the votes were certified at all local, state and federal levels, they persist. Despite dozens of failed court challenges and numerous recounts, they persist. Why? The simple answer is that if a lie, regardless of how blatant, is repeated often enough, it becomes true to those who most want to believe it.

So why am I bothering to write another letter calling out the fantasy? It is because the truth also needs to be repeated to assert its power. Anyone who believes that the last election was stolen is either willfully ignorant or, worse yet, delusional.

Before the election, Trump laid the groundwork to question the result. He lost by a decisive margin. He then attempted to execute a coup through a labyrinth of intrigue, lies and conspiracy. The most visible, but not the most dangerous, evidence of his effort is the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

As the date fades, our memories should not. There are many dates of remembrance in our history. Most are celebratory. Some are mournful. The day Trump was elected and the day he incited an insurrection are the latter. Unless Trump’s lies are repudiated and those responsible for the coup attempt are held to account, the next one may succeed.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0