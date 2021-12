The Beavers are going “bowling” for the first time in years, and while this is good news, I’m a bit disappointed in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

The first thing I noticed about its TV ad was the two teams being promoted, Utah State vs. Oregon State. Unfortunately, the promo video features the Oregon Ducks!

You think they could get that right. I guess the best thing is to make sure the Beavers win so they remember who we are.

Go Beavers.

George Grosch

Philomath

