Letter: The stakes are too high for pretense

Steven Hammond’s letter in the Dec. 5 DH hits at the heart of what is disturbing about the Greater Albany Public Schools Board’s approach to the hiring of a new superintendent.

The board’s emphasis on finding a gold standard candidate by throwing money at the search will not guarantee finding the right fit for GAPS.

Post-COVID-19 schools face challenges that could not have been imagined in pre-COVID-19 schools. At board meetings, Superintendent Saxton has reported on the high level of burnout for teachers who are exhausted. Teachers speak of students who do not have the energy for an entire day of in-person instruction. Yes, student skills are not up to pre-COVID-19 measurements, but traditional benchmarks do not apply when staff and students are struggling just to stay together.

Board members frequently say they want a superintendent who will stay for an extended time, yet they fired one who would have done just that. After Melissa Goff’s firing, committees who served with her were stunned. Letters to the editor supported and praised her. No letters supported the board.

It is time for the board to start to communicate honestly with the taxpayers who fund the schools. They can reinstate the long-held practice of in-person, unedited comments at board meetings. They can have actual discussions of issues at public meetings rather than just approving decisions already arrived at out of the public eye. This is not a time for pretense. The stakes are too high.

Elizabeth Bargsten

Corvallis

