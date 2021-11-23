 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The three traits that will doom us

  • 0

The three human traits that will doom future generations: greed, ignorance and stupidity.

If anyone can articulate a coherent counter-perspective, I would love to read it.

Peter Kenagy

Albany

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News