Letter:The wolf you feed the most wins

One evening around the fire, an elder told a young man, “Within us all there is a battle of two wolves. One is evil, greedy, selfish, self-centered and jealous of all. The other is good, kind, loving and generous. And their battle is constant.”

The young man thought for a moment and asked, “Grandfather, which one wins?” The elder replied, “The one you feed the most.” An ancient Cherokee proverb.

You would have to have been living under a rock or in a dark closet not to know which of those wolves is getting fat in today’s political buffet. And even if you can’t, or won’t, tell the difference between good and evil, the results are predictable.

There was a protest slogan that asked, “What if they gave a war and no one came?” A similar question would be “What if they passed a law and no one obeyed?”

And what if the Oregon Legislature kept passing laws that ignore rural interest and professions and pretty much anything Republican, and then one day takes that inevitable one step too far and the event of civil disobedience becomes the least of its worries?

In some parts of the state, they already don’t prosecute looters, rioters, arsonists and assailants. How much longer will it be before they prosecute the victims of those crimes?

One might think that part of being a good wolf would be protecting the innocent and defending the just, and not so much in serving the elite.

Ronald Garnett

Corvallis

