Letter: There are good things about the DH

I’ve been living in the valley for a little over 10 years, seeing a lot of changes! Most of the changes I’ve seen, others haven’t, or nobody writes about it.

The changes I’ve seen have been in the DH. When I came here 10 years ago, the DH had past history highlights on the second page of the paper, followed by celebrity birthdays on a regular basis. They also had baseball, basketball and hockey standings from around the league.

It seems like the news/sports highlights are exclusive from the local teams. Nobody seems to care about teams from around the league. There are 32 NFL teams, 30 basketball teams and 32 hockey teams. I’m sure that there are other people in Oregon who would like to hear about their home team. Even the television stations out of Portland televise highlights of just the Seahawks, Trail Blazers and the new hockey team in Seattle!

Another thing about the DH is they seem to repeat obituaries quite often. Maybe they’re trying to fill space! Why not fill it with the past history highlights? My wife has seen the same obituary for a week straight in regards to one individual! They also used to have “Car Talk” in Saturday’s DH. It was quite an amusing feature!

I’ve also seen every once in a while the wrong TV schedule, for the previous day.

Don’t get me wrong; there are good things about the DH as well!

George Zmiewsky

Albany

