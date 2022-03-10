Letter: There is something wrong with picture

“The prison, the reformatory and the jail have achieved only a shocking record of failure. There is overwhelming evidence that these institutions create crime rather than prevent it.”

This was the conclusion of the National Advisory Commission on Criminal Justice Standards and Goals in 1973. The report went on to say that “no new institutions for adults should be built, and existing institutions for juveniles should be closed.”

On March 1, the paper ran an article about the Crisis Outreach Response and Engage team in Corvallis. The “team” consists of two people: a police officer and a health professional. According to the article, “the Corvallis Police Department is applying for a grant for advanced crisis de-escalation training.”

In another article, published on Feb. 1, we learn that Benton County wants to spend $50 million on a new jail and $15 million on a crisis resource center.

There is something wrong with this picture. Almost 50 years ago, a national commission conducted an extensive study determining there is no evidence jails prevent crime and, today, our county commissioners have concluded that our money is better spent on a new jail, rather than spending the bulk of that money on a crisis resource center.

This is a great community. And we have excellent people serving us in government. But I truly believe our county commissioners have not done their due diligence about criminal justice. We don’t need a larger jail; we need more creative thinking. We are better than this.

Tom Johnston

Corvallis

