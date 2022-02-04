Letter: There was a better design available

The paper reported that Mayor Traber thought the Circle Boulevard revision was “an example of how to try something out to see if it works.”

So the city has money to spare/waste on an experiment? Why not seek out examples of what does and has worked in other places? The Dutch have the whole road, cycle, pedestrian thing worked out, and have for years! Why didn’t the city use an example of something that works?

The main use for the right-hand turn lanes at the affected intersections is for the impatient drivers to speed around those in the straightaway lanes. Bikes are squeezed into a more narrow space at critical intersections. I think there was a better design available.

Ann Clark

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0