 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: There's a way to get streetlights on

  • 0
Letters Stock

Re: “Why aren’t the streetlights on?,” Feb. 9 edition: Mr. Hutchinson asks why the streetlights are never on when he goes for his nightly walk with his dog.

If he is in the Pacific Power service area, there is a very easy solution. On each power pole there is a six digit number. Make a note of that number and the address of the house nearest the pole. Go to Pacific Power’s website where you will see “Outages and Safety” as a choice at the top. Click on that and a menu opens on the left side with an option to report “Streetlight Outages.” You can do this with or without a Pacific Power account.

With an account they acknowledge your report of the outage. I have done this many times with success. It may take a while, but the outage is fixed.

Susan Hayes

Corvallis

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News