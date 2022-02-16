Letter: There's a way to get streetlights on

If he is in the Pacific Power service area, there is a very easy solution. On each power pole there is a six digit number. Make a note of that number and the address of the house nearest the pole. Go to Pacific Power’s website where you will see “Outages and Safety” as a choice at the top. Click on that and a menu opens on the left side with an option to report “Streetlight Outages.” You can do this with or without a Pacific Power account.