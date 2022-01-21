Letter: These projects are massively inflated

Re: "Needing to be filled," Jan. 15, $4.24 million dollars to pave a 1,000-foot- (less than 0.2 of a mile) long section of dirt and gravel leading into Willamette Park?

Tell you what: Give me $2 million, and I’ll hire a private contractor to do it for a much more realistic $200,000 to $300,000, and I’ll keep the difference. Everybody wins.

Reminds of the people who want to renovate the homeless hotel on Third Street at a cost of $200,000 to $250,000 per hotel room! This is all taxpayer money. Are no other taxpayers concerned about these massively inflated projects?

Michael McCusker

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0