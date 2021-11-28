Letter: They all had a right to be there

The jury in the Rittenhouse case found Rittenhouse innocent of all charges, based on video evidence and testimony. And rightfully so. Let’s look at the reasons why. Mr. Child Molester chased Rittenhouse into a corner, yelling profanities and challenging Rittenhouse to shoot him, which he did. Ask yourself: How many times have you gotten what you asked for?

Mr. Skateboard’s first attempt to hit Rittenhouse in his head was deflected. The second attempt hit Rittenhouse in the head. Mr. Skateboard was shot, presumably before the third attempt was made. Mr. White Pants kicked Rittenhouse in the head while he was on the ground. Lucky for him, Rittenhouse’s shot missed him.

Mr. Felon with the handgun was shot while pointing the handgun at Rittenhouse’s head. His shooting was certainly justified. Given this circumstance, you would’ve done the same.

One can argue whether it was wise of Rittenhouse, as well as the other players, to be on the streets of Kenosha that night. But as citizens, they all had a right to be there. Every state has a definition of the meaning of self-defense. And clearly Rittenhouse wasn’t the aggressor in this case, but exercised his right to defend himself, as any citizen has a right to do.

Now there is the district attorney. According to him, everybody deserves a beatdown now and then. Did he receive his beatdown today? No? Has he made an appointment with his beatdown provider? Don’t count on it.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany

