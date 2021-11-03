Letter: Think what your life would be like

In my opinion, the big question is, Where does America go from here?

When Trump was POTUS, no matter how much good he did, the hate-filled left worked day and night to turn the voters against him. The division hasn’t been so great since the Civil War and the evil said about a sitting POTUS went beyond politics.

Today, after just 10 months of Biden in office, we have a border crisis, an economic crisis, an energy crisis, a supply-chain crisis, a health crisis, a crime wave, a labor shortage, inflation and stranded Americans still in Afghanistan.

The right is following the left’s standards of hate and discontent, with huge crowds at events chanting “F Joe Biden.” The total disrespect is even put to music as “Let’s Go Brandon” and is on the charts. The division escalates and the new administration throws gasoline on the fire at every turn. People despise our politicians now and see they have completely failed us, both sides.

What’s next, the end of the republic? Y’all might want to think what your life will be like before you cheer on the fall of the republic.

James Farmer

Albany

