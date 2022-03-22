Letter: Those who are not leaders do not act

I do not personally know Marc Thielman. But I have read articles about him.

I have no idea of the motivation or veracity of his distractors or even if their complaints have merit. I will let the system that is in place sort those things out. However, I have watched Marc exercise real leadership.

With the mask issue at Alsea School, Marc looked at the available data, analyzed the risk to those dependent on him for safety, and determined that it was best to allow his students and their parents to choose which was better for the student: Wear a mask or do not wear a mask. He came to the same conclusion that the country came to, except weeks earlier.

That is what leaders do. They analyze the problem at hand, determine what is the best solution for that situation, then act. Those who are not leaders make no decisions. They do not act.

With Oregon’s multitude of complex problems, maybe what we need is a leader who can be a problem-solver.

Gerald Tsupros

Alsea

