Letter: Those who forget their past...

Will Putin be appeased, as was Hitler at Munich?
“Those who forget their past are condemned to repeat it.”
Scott Pirie
Albany
In his letter of Feb. 16 (“No war declared on US in two decades”), Mike Beilstein claims the U.S. military “is as bad or worse than Nazi Germany.”
It appears that the Benton County Planning Department will be recommending that the Board of Commissioners block verbal testimony from opponen…
It is fascinating to read all the comments from people not wanting to wear masks during a pandemic.
Like many Alsea retirees, our incomes do not keep up with rising property taxes or inflation.
It was with a mixture of sadness and astonishment that I read the guest editorial “How the liberal health care agenda undermines employer-base…
The Russian invasion of Ukraine was a blatant violation of international law and an obvious power grab.
As a second-generation farmer operating a family-owned nursery in Linn County, I understand the challenges that small farms in Oregon are facing.
Roger Nyquist, please explain yourself.
I’m writing in response to the commentary by Nina Schaefer, “How the liberal health care agenda undermines employer-based health coverage,” pu…
Those of us in Oregon (who are awake...) need to look at HB 4079, presently being contemplated in our Oregon legislature, initiated by Democra…
