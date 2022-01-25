Letter: Three deaths are more than enough

The intersection at Highway 99 and Southwest Twin Oaks Circle near First Alternative Natural Foods Co-Op must be made safer.

Between June 2018 and January 2020, three people died at or near this intersection: two bicyclists and one 11-year-old girl. I didn’t know the bikers, but even so, I know that they were loved and are deeply missed.

I did know Rhianna Daniel. This joyful child went to Lincoln Elementary School, where I teach. She was a classmate of my son’s. Rhianna was a feisty, bright, delightful girl. She was articulate and kind; she had a great sense of humor. Rhianna treated everyone like her best friend. This beautiful little girl’s life was extinguished way too soon.

Only one of the drivers was charged in the three deaths at this intersection. I don’t know all the details, but from what I have gathered, it sounds like each was a tragic accident. I am sure that the knowledge that their actions on those dark days took another human life is punishment enough.

So if these three drivers are indeed not guilty, then the intersection must be made safer so that no more precious lives are taken too soon. ODOT and city of Corvallis, take immediate action to keep the people of Corvallis safe. Build a pedestrian overpass, add more flashing lights, further reduce speed and enforce the reduced speed. Do not allow another death to occur due to negligence. Three deaths are more than enough.

Take action; the Corvallis community is counting on you.

Rose Crisóstomo

Adair Village

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0