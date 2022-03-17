Letter: Three years later, nothing's changed

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I contacted the mayor of Corvallis and asked that the city partner with Pacific Power to install a fast-charging bank of electric vehicle chargers in downtown to better service coastal and mid-valley EV owners.

This would directly benefit the downtown businesses we all want to support, and benefit the many Corvallis residents who own electric vehicles. EV infrastructure is coming, and by placing a charging bank downtown, the development can be done right.

Three years later, nothing has changed. As it stands, a 10-mile-each-way journey to the Interstate 5 junction with Highway 34 or at the Albany Walmart are the only fast charging options. Surely we can do better than charging behind the A&W drive-through or in a forlorn corner of a large retailer.

Actions and brave leadership will benefit the downtown core and residents and visitors alike.

Ryan Parker, Newport City Councilor and big fan of Corvallis

South Beach

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0