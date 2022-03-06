Letter: Time to find a fair alternative

The last two years have seen our country trying to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic with an out-of-date health care system.

Despite technological expertise, the spending of billions and the dedicated efforts of millions of health care professions, our for-profit health care system could not roll back the mounting sickness and death. A million deaths later, many of them unnecessary, isn’t it time to revisit a failed system and find a fair, efficient and affordable alternative that can mobilize the best in the American people? Health Care for All Oregon is a good place to start.