Letter: Train wreck of fear-fueled denial

In 1971 the dollar was decoupled from gold, then converted to the petrodollar system.

Meaning the Saudis would accept only dollars for their oil (copied by all OPEC); then the dollar became the default currency for all major international transactions of many kinds. Remember, since the dollar is no longer tied to gold, this is a 100% trust-based system.

In 2012, Lindsey Graham, another Republican senator not putting America first, said, “The demographics race we are losing badly. We’re not generating enough angry white guys to stay in business for the long term. Republicans need to make more angry white guys.”

Obviously the Republicans successfully made more angry white guys. After Trump successfully weaponized the enormous growing-for-decades gap between our liberal diverse urban citizens and our conservative white rural citizens, and Republican leadership embraced the Qwacko phenomenon, and, with the complicit jackals at Fox News, etc., massive lies were spread, creating a train wreck of fear- and ignorance-fueled denial of facts with intransigence (the Big Lie).

This included the bizarre widespread resistance to professional expertise (medicine, science, “the elites,” whatever) making more… angry!... white!... guys!

This societal dumpster fire could easily damage trust, thus playing into America’s adversary’s wildest dreams of undermining our democracy, plus dethroning the petrodollar (Trump abdicating our world leadership position was very bad!). After erosion of the petrodollar, prices would permanently go up (initially appearing as inflation) and our standard of living would permanently go down. Apparently many believe this would make America great again.

Erwin Roberts

Corvallis

