Letter: Trust in government is at all-time low

Once again Gov. Kate Brown fails to lead Oregon. On Dec. 17, she insisted that everyone get a booster for the omicron variant.

Her press release stated: “There is only about a three-week window to prepare for this next surge.”

At the time, a quick check on the internet revealed that here in Linn County, the next scheduled vaccination event was on Jan. 12. The previous scheduled event was on Dec. 15. So basically a month with no clinics scheduled.

All of the events listed at that point lasted only one day, and many of the past events lasted only two hours. Clearly there is a failure to communicate, plan and execute in our government. The next available event in Benton County was a four-hour window on Jan. 9.

So a lack of leadership at the top, lots of fearmongering and no real action on making the vaccine available to the public. If this is such a huge deal, then why have local vaccination events basically shut down for three or four weeks during Christmas? This is a time when more people are out in the community and having family events, so much more people-to-people contact.

Sixty-five percent of Oregonians are vaccinated and Oregon is one of nine states left that still has a mask mandate. Remember when we were all told to get vaccinated and you can drop the mask? Is it any wonder why trust in government is at an all-time low?

John Robinson

Albany

