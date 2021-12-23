 Skip to main content
Letter: Universal health care is less expensive

According to a poll taken in September/October 2021 by Gallop and West Health, an estimated 38% of Americans think that the for-profit U.S. health care system is expensive or broken.

These were words suggested by the respondents, not ones they were to choose from.

In a similar poll taken by the same group just two years ago, 48% of respondents had said our system was the best or among the very best.

The pandemic has awakened many people as to how a disjointed and uncoordinated response ill serves the American people. Canada and most countries in Europe have shown that various kinds of universal health care systems can be less expensive than ours, with the savings going into health care rather than corporate profits and leading to healthier societies. Health care for all.

June Hemmingson

Albany

 

