Letter: Urge enforcement of performance

I recently wrote to the Greater Albany Public Schools Board of Directors to express my concern with the fact that only 67% of GAPS ninth-grade students are on track to graduate.

Further, only 33% of our 11th-grade students passed the state math tests. In two of our elementary schools, only 17% of our third-graders passed state math tests and only 11% passed English tests.

Not only are the passing percentages disturbingly low, they are also declining from previous years, and this happened despite the fact that school funding increased an average of 18.49% every year for the last 16 years.

I recently visited with an eighth-grade teacher, who expressed concern that many eighth-grade students are advancing to ninth grade without the needed skills.

I have urged the GAPS Board of Directors to consider taking action on the enforcement of performance for each student, and to prepare a publicized plan with the goal of 100% of our students passing the state standardized tests in reading and math in six years.

President John F. Kennedy said, “A child miseducated is a child lost.” There is no time to lose. We are in a student achievement crisis.

I encourage concerned parents and taxpayers to contact elected school board leaders to urge enforcement of performance, high academic achievement and character development for all students for the success of their future and our nation.

Mae Yih

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0