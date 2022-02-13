Letter: Urge GAPS to adopt an efficient plan

I write to inform concerned parents and taxpayers that at their upcoming Feb. 14 meeting, the Greater Albany Public Schools Board will focus on the current K-12 Academic Improvement Plan.

I encourage everyone to contact school board members to urge them to adopt a publicized plan that would lead to 100% of our students passing the state standardized tests in reading and math in six years with strategy and timeline.

Such a plan is important given that only 32% of GAPS’ 11th-grade students passed the state math test in 2019, and that in two elementary schools, only 17% of our third-graders passed state math tests, and only 11% passed state English tests.

These disturbingly poor results were despite the fact that schools’ funding has increased an average of 18.49% every year for the past 16 years, with more increases coming in from new state corporate taxes and federal rescue funds.

The stated mission of GAPS is “Building bridges to lifelong learning and brighter futures.” Studies continue to show that solid math, reading and writing skills are necessary to compete and succeed in today’s job and global market.

I hope you join with me in urging GAPS to adopt an urgent, efficient and effective plan to greatly improve the number of students passing state tests, thereby enabling them to cross the bridge to lifelong learning and brighter futures.

Mae Yih

Albany

