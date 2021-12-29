Letter: Use 'compare' only if fair comparison

I’m getting a little annoyed with your comparison of the number of COVID-19 cases in Benton County and in Linn County!

I guess we troglodytes way over here in Linn are just not quite as controlled as those in Benton County.

However, if you want to compare, the truth be known, there are about 50% more schools in Linn County (public and private). And there is a 33% larger population in Linn County!

There was a letter to the editor just the other day from a Benton County person bemoaning the fact there was no place to shop for clothes, etc., in Corvallis; the stores are gone! So the alternative is Heritage Mall and Costco (thanks for taking all the toilet paper!), to name a couple places.

So that means more mingling, more people in Linn County!

I would prefer you don’t use the word “compare.” Only if it is a fair comparison!

If you compare Clear Lake to Lake Erie, define the criteria!

Tom Mechals

Lebanon

