Letter: Vaccinations could eradicate the virus

Reality or lies as your guide to life?

That is the choice we all face as we go into the 2022 election cycle.

One group of people is telling us that the most secure election in our nation’s history is corrupt without one piece of actual evidence of fraud by Democrats.

The few cases of individual election fraud, when found, are mostly Republicans having their dead spouse vote for Trump.

Now we know that there was an effort by major Republicans in numerous states to defraud America by forging slates of electors and submitting them to Congress to subvert our democracy. All Mike Pence needed to do was to count the forged documents and Don Trump is declared President.

They seem to advocate violence against us as a political tool.

Where was your candidate in this? A liar and insurrectionist, or truth-teller and champion of democracy?

Reality is a virus mutating among our population, killing and disabling us. Vaccinations, masking and social distancing could eradicate the disease. Liars are prolonging the epidemic. Have you or your friends and family been adversely impacted by these liars? Where is your candidate on this?

Reality is our society exists because we agreed to resolve our differences with votes, not guns. Where is your candidate?

I spent quite a few years representing mentally ill people on their way to involuntary commitment to the Oregon State Hospital. I can’t see much difference between their delusions and the current Republican delusions, and they are dangerous.

Robert Corl

Albany

