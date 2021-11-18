Letter: Vaccine is moving through age groups

Will we ever know the real story of how this COVID virus started?

It could have been an accident in a lab. I believe it was deliberate and it’s still being spread around today. There are people in this world who don’t care how many people become sick or how many die.

We are told big crowds of people spread the virus, which I suppose is true; if the virus wasn’t out there in the air, it couldn’t be spread. I believe some evil person, group, etc. is keeping it alive, so to speak.

We are told to believe in science; OK, there isn’t anyone who has lived through anything like this before. What I have been told by some elders: Viruses of the past were very different. Science is operating on a wing-and-a-prayer, day-to-day basis. Do this today; tomorrow, now do this.

Our medical staff have had their lives turned inside out and upside down. Our kids’ education has been damaged; so many businesses have been totally destroyed.

Here comes the vaccine; it might protect you and it may not. I don’t think we know what the long-term effect will be for some people. Talk about being between a rock and a hard place — darned if you do, darned if you don’t get the vaccine. The vaccine is now moving through the different age groups; very scary.

I have realized when it will end: when enough people have been vaccinated and they will have the control they want.

Rita Wagar

Lebanon

