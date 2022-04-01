Letter: Vote for Helen for county commissioner

As a former Benton County commissioner, I am endorsing Helen Higgins in this next election.

My decision is based upon many factors, among them: Helen knows how to generate action to make progress on goals. In one example, Helen, along with her team, raised $10 million to build a new teen center at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, where she has been executive director for the last 16 years. This project was a unique endeavor where she saw a need and found a solution.

Another of Helen’s attributes is that she collaborates but is her own person. She does not enjoy blind loyalty — she earns loyalty, and this all stems from trust. She is a person of integrity who will do what she says, and this is steeped in listening, good research and synthesizing these ideas into workable plans.

We do not have time to waste. There are so many issues that need attention now! To name but a few: climate change (fire season is approaching); housing (don’t we and our kids deserve to live where we work?); and the justice system (the new complex will remedy many problems).

Helen, if elected Benton County commissioner, will jump on board ready to work. Her priorities are solid and in line with the county, and focused on making Benton County a better place to live, work and thrive.

Vote for Helen!

Anne Schuster

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0