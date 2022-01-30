Letter: Vote for people, not politicians

All Voices Matter! VOTE!

How does it benefit all Americans when politicians refuse to discuss voter rights bills, and then blame the current administration for not making progress on stalled legislation?

How does it benefit all Americans when politicians tighten voting restrictions, limit public access to ballots, and deny citizens a voice in our democracy?

How does it benefit all Americans when politicians can determine the outcome of elections, by drawing convoluted boundaries for voting districts, and ultimately silence voters, restrict choice of candidates, and skew policy?

How does it benefit all Americans when national primaries are not held simultaneously in all 50 states, so only voters in a few states decide the presidential candidates in every election?

Why aren’t more politicians supporting voter rights legislation if the voices of all citizens matter? Because the politicians in control are immoral and dishonest, and care more about power and money than understanding and representing all Americans. So, tell your members of government to do their jobs by promoting equity and inclusion in our elections.

And always VOTE! in every election for people (not politicians).

Susan Salafsky

500 Women Scientists Corvallis

