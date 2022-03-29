Letter: Vote 'yes' to repair the pool

Lebanon has had a long legacy of recognizing the importance of supporting a community swimming pool.

In the early 1950s, Lebanon built an outdoor pool that was the envy of our neighboring communities. People who are now in their 70s and 80s still reminisce about the wonderful times they had while swimming in the pool during the warm summer months of the year.

In the mid-1960s, the legacy continued as the Lebanon School District added a state-of-the-art indoor pool to the high school building. Again this pool was the envy of neighboring communities, hosting many events and providing healthful and safe recreation to the citizens of Lebanon.

However, by the early 2000s, the Lebanon School District could no longer justify paying for the operational costs associated with the swimming pool. Therefore, citizens of Lebanon formed the Lebanon Aquatic District. The newly formed LAD had the authority to collect tax revenue in order to help pay for a portion of the operation and maintenance of the pool. Again Lebanon’s legacy of supporting the community swimming pool continued.

Today, after 55 years of continual service, the pool, much like our homes or automobiles, has reached a point that it needs to have a major overhaul in order to continue to be safe and operational. It would be tragic to lose a valuable community asset that has served Lebanon for so many generations. Please consider voting “yes” on the upcoming bond measure to repair the Lebanon Community Pool.

Delbert Scott

Lebanon

