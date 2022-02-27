Letter: War and threats of war create violence

Stephen Lawson’s letter to the editor published Feb. 21 (“Russia has amassed weapons and troops”) struck home to me.

Specifically his last sentence, stating that Putin should choose peace and concentrate on improving lives. As a pacifist, I believe war and threats of war only create violence and never have a win for anyone. This goes for any nation. The 9/11 attack retaliation only caused a 20-year war in Afghanistan stemming from George W. Bush’s televised statement “Bring ‘em on!”

One of Rotary International’s nonpolitical missions is that we (globally) need to promote world understanding and peace. So my prayer is to soften Putin’s heart to seek peace on a national and global scale. Let there be peace, and let it begin with each of us, united as one global community.

Fred E. Shaub

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0