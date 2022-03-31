Letter: We all need to demand better now

Recent events have prompted me to make some conclusions.

As an American who was born in the '50s and was raised and taught during that era, I hardly recognize my country.

I’m often embarrassed and ashamed at what our country has done and how we are perceived by our friends and enemies around the world.

Our shameful exit from Afghanistan, the ridiculous choices given us in the last two elections, the chaos at our capital on Jan. 6, and now our mishandling of the Ukrainian massacre have served only to validate my belief that our country has lost its way and its values.

Critically thinking, Americans should all be coming to the uncomfortable conclusion that our system and country are broken.

Both the liberals and conservatives are to blame. Neither the Democrats nor the Republicans are doing the job we should expect them to do.

They have both forgotten that they are lawmakers and, most importantly, public servants who are expected to do what’s best for the country as a whole, not special interests and party-line status-quo objectives.

We have degenerated into a situation where two super PACs force-feed us only two viable candidates who are almost always not the people best suited for the job. As long as only two parties and two huge well-funded political machines determine our only viable choices, we’ll continue to get terrible candidates like Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

We all need to demand better now.

Steve Boyd

Albany

