Letter: We have a duty not to spread disease

It is the duty of every citizen to defend the country against its enemies.

COVID-19 has killed over 800,000 Americans, more than the total combat deaths in all American wars since 1775, and more than the combat and non-combat deaths since the Spanish American War. Clearly COVID-19 is a greater enemy than all the communists, fascist and other foes this nation has fought. We are being attacked by an invisible enemy!

I recently saw two young fellows at Fred Meyer who were not wearing masks. A store employee offered them masks, and they ignored him. It really irked me to see these two slackers refusing to wear masks in a public place. They think it is an inconvenience, or a violation of their rights, to take measures to defend the nation against the COVID-19 threat. What a bunch of wusses!

When I was their age it was our “right” to be drafted and sent to Vietnam. I served my country for 27 months in Vietnam — longer than the pandemic has been raging in the United States. That was a real “inconvenience!”

Some think it is their right to do as they please. They don’t understand that rights come with responsibilities. We all have the responsibility — our patriotic duty — to defend our country and wear masks, practice social distancing and get vaccinated to avoid spreading disease.

What bothers me the most is when these irresponsible anti-vaxxer my-rights Trumpanzee traitors wrap themselves in the flag and call themselves patriots!

Phillip Hays

Corvallis

