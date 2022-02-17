Letter: We lose bearings if we ignore history

Jim Schulte (“We have lost our bearings, folks,” Jan. 25) says America has lost its bearings.

Historical reflection suggests we’ve often lurched between progressive principles and white nationalist fervor. Donald Trump and his followers are the latest example of the latter.

In the 1830s, President Jackson gave us the Trail of Tears. In the decades after Reconstruction, the federal government looked the other way as states brutally and openly violated the Constitutional rights of African Americans. In 1882, President Arthur signed the Chinese Exclusion Act, the only law enacted to prevent a specific ethnic group from immigrating to the U.S.

In the 1930s, isolationists rallied around the cry of America First. In 1939, President Roosevelt refused to allow the MS St. Louis, a ship carrying Jewish refugees from Hitler’s Germany, to dock at an American port. After the ship returned to Europe, nearly a third died in concentration camps.

Thankfully, we’ve come a long way, but you can’t bury the past. Politicians who want to sanitize our schools would ignore events that have made us who we are. Learning to live across cultural borders, to acknowledge historical pain, and to embrace liberty and justice for all, as we pledged as children, is our great unfinished task.

Meanwhile, polls suggest that a third or so of voters still support Trump. Here’s a man who fawns over dictators, openly courts white nationalists and stokes violent overthrow of a properly elected government. He is home-grown. We lose our bearings if we ignore history.

Nicolas Houtman

Corvallis

