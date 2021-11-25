Letter: We must continue challenging the lie

I recently wrote a letter to the editor expressing my feeling that as long as Trump continues to promote his lie that the election was stolen, it is important to continue to refute that with the truth that it was not stolen.

A following letter (“Maybe we can keep emotions in check,” H.R. Richner, Nov. 18) accused my letter of being an emotional Trump-hate letter. I try very hard to not include emotional, hateful, name-calling rants in my letters.

If I have failed in this endeavor, I would appreciate some reference to specific things I wrote so that I can address the issue or change my writing. I reread my letter and cannot identify anything I consider to be hateful or overly emotional.

The fact that it has been a year since the election matters very little since the lie continues to be put forth by Trump to this very day. He used rallies in Georgia and Iowa to promote his lie in the last couple of months.

Cause for concern: Trump is one of the most influential people in the Republican Party. Trump has claimed the 2020 election was fraudulent continuously for the last year. A large number of people believing the election was stolen is bad for democracy. If these are true, than the lie must continue to be challenged.

Stan Sahnow

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0