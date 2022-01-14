Letter: We must honor Black diversity

I’m no longer a teacher of American history; however, as I read Schuler’s opinion piece, my conclusion was inevitable: If I was back in the classroom, I would make photocopies of the letter as an opinion-educational starting point for our research into why the anthem “Black Lives Matter” even exists.

The value of the opinion is that Schuler offers no fewer than 14 true examples of the racialized treatment of Africans and, thereafter, Black Americans. Right here in the U.S.A. Examples, mind you, when decidedly, demonstrably, Black lives did not matter. Schuler’s enumeration is a concisely shameful chain of events that is Black American history and cannot be denied, even with the counterstatement “All Lives Matter.”