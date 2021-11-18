Letter: We need a look at alternatives

Your editorial about the Coffin Butte expansion (“Coffin Butte expansion should be approved,” Nov. 12) says that another landfill would not likely be built in the Willamette Valley “largely due to environmental issues.”

That is exactly the point! Why is our local area taking all the pollution risks? What are the current impacts on groundwater, and how will they change under the new design? We need data about added pollution in the air, water and surrounding agricultural land. In addition, what are the added risks of landslide in a big earthquake?

Your column mentions use of Coffin Butte by local counties; however, I believe Coffin Butte takes some trash from counties as far away as Portland. We need real information for such a big project, and a serious look at alternatives, whether that includes limiting the counties that use Coffin Butte, charging distant counties more, or serious consideration of other sites.

Larky Hansen

Corvallis

