Letter: We need Higgins' skills and style

I started working with Helen Higgins 12 years ago on a project to reduce the environmental footprint of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis’ electricity use.

Helen immediately appreciated the opportunities to install energy-efficient lighting and then later solar panels with the help of my company and programs, through the Energy Trust and Pacific Power. Helen is a business-savvy leader who carefully manages the financial resources donated by the community and businesses for the purpose of providing a safe and sustainable place for children and teens. This project has directed money back to its core mission of serving youth.

With the successful completion of the Johnson Teen Center, a project Helen led, she again worked with me to add a solar system. Helen is a business manager and leader who stands out in my mind because she is sharp as a tack, extremely articulate, has good business sense and is eager to make the club run as efficiently and sustainably as possible.

Seeing how well the club has been managed over her 16 years at the helm, I couldn’t think of a better choice to put in the seat for Benton County commissioner. We need her skills and style in these next four years.

Peter Greenberg

Albany

