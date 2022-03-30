Letter: We need officials who are rational

From Missouri Bend to the Santiam Junction, most of us believe that our public officials should be rational and pragmatic.

But today, some of our politicians have embraced and promoted disinformation, causing disruption to our schools, public health and governance. For the many critical issues facing our communities — homelessness, affordable housing, education, climate — we cannot expect coherent policies or rational decisions from people who are unable to tell the difference between facts and propaganda, or between evidence and conspiracy theory.

In the primary election this May, we have a chance to weed out candidates who are susceptible to disinformation, and to advance those who will recognize and reject falsehoods. But we need the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald to help us know which candidates are which.

Given the number of candidates on the ballot, the most efficient and useful election coverage the GT/DH could deliver is to ask every candidate if they accept that the November 2020 election was secure, lawful, free and fair. It is a clear, specific, yes-or-no question that will help voters differentiate between the candidates who will deal in reality and those who will not.

From county clerk to Congress, we need public officials who are rational, reasonable and lucid. I hope the GT/DH makes it a priority to tell us which candidates meet that fundamental requirement.

Carrie Phillips

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0