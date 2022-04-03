Letter: We need to know the trade-offs

Why was the public hearing and period for written testimony on The Preserve development during spring break, when many people leave town?

Why has the Corvallis Planning Commission recommended the City Council approve annexation, zone change and subdivision for urban development (41 private residences that only wealthy people can afford, and five “wildland preservation tracts?!”) in what is now and could continue to be open space, critical wildlife habitat and carbon-sequestering lands near (and eventually in) city boundaries?

Why hasn’t there been independent review of the urban development, especially when Jim Boeder (Corvallis Planning Commission member and the developer) participated in meetings about proposed infrastructure that will affect local resources, including a public park, natural area, McDonald Forest, emergency services, utilities and our resilience to catastrophic events?

Why is Corvallis City Council considering the proposed development before identifying how removal of trees and increased density of structures and traffic, in conjunction with climate change, will affect our natural resources, disaster responses and biodiversity?

Ultimately, the entire process for The Preserve development needs to be more transparent by extending the deadline for public testimony, and by providing:

1) Independent review of the proposed development.

2) An assessment of conflicts with city vision statements and climate action plans.

3) Scientific research that identifies the abundance and availability of natural resources within property boundaries.

Then we will know the trade-offs and what we need to do to create a better future.

Susan Salafsky

500 Women Scientists Corvallis

