Letter: We need universal health care now

Why do we put up with our expensive, limited, complicated non-system of health care?

West Health-Gallup Poll last fall reported “nearly one-third of Americans skipped care in past three months due to cost,” and that percentage had tripled from the previous nine months. Recently the Commonwealth Fund reported on comparing health care in the U.S. to that in other high-income countries — and guess what? The U.S. did not look good!

Researchers compared health care systems of 11 high-income countries and found the U.S. ranks last despite spending far more on health care. The top-performing countries (Norway, the Netherlands and Australia) differ from the U.S. in four main ways: They provide universal coverage and remove cost barriers to care; invest equitably in primary care for all communities; reduce administrative costs; and invest in social services such as nutrition, education and child care.

The U.S. remains the only high-income country lacking universal health insurance coverage. Nearly 30 million people are uninsured and some 40 million are underinsured — dealing with out-of-pocket costs. We spend more than other countries do on health care, but too much goes to pay the administrative costs of our unnecessarily complex system. When will we fix this? Let your state legislators know you want Improved Medicare for All.

Watch California: Its legislature was considering that type of program. Keep up on what is going on here in Oregon with the legislative task force that is developing a plan for universal health care.

We need something better!

Edith Orner

Albany

