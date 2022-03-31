Letter: We'll never totally eradicate COVID-19

It is not hard to be in disbelief in seeing people’s responses to the fact that though COVID-19 is now on the downslide, other viruses such as colds and flu are now on the upswing.

Of course colds and flu are on the upswing, because we’ve spent almost all of our time and resources fighting COVID-19. The truth of the matter is that they never went away in the first place. They just took a backseat.

The reality is, COVID-19 is here to stay. It has taken its place alongside other more common viruses in the witch’s brew that continually floats throughout our atmosphere, thanks to people’s coughing and sneezing. We will never totally eradicate COVID-19. The best we can do is keep it under some type of control.

But the absolute worst thing we can do is to bring back the mask mandate. All that is doing is putting a Band-Aid on a broken arm. I know there are those who disagree. Fine. You have your opinion, and I’ll have mine. But no one can disagree that a mask mandate hurts businesses and cuts back on public gatherings.

The one thing we all need to do is to take responsibility for our own health. If everyone does their part in this regard, we’ll all get over COVID-19, along with colds and flu, more quickly.

And isn’t that what we all want in the end?

Mary Marsh

Albany

