Letter: What contribution could they offer?

First point: In September, Terry McAuliffe, then the even-in-the-polls Democratic candidate in the race for the governor of Virginia, said during a debate, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” The resulting political blowback was easily identified as the reason he lost to his Republican opponent.

Second point: In the U.S., 54% of adults read at or below sixth-grade level. Let that sink in.

Combining these two points leads me to conclude, as the psychodrama in our public school systems across the country continues to escalate, if I still had children in school, I would deeply question what kind of education role model a barely literate education “activist” adult might be. Also, I ask, what meaningful educational contribution could they offer my children?

Erwin Roberts

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0