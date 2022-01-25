Letter: What is awful about Rosemond's advice?

I was compelled to write in response to David Mellinger’s letter (“John Rosemond was awful, unreadable,” Jan. 18) that claimed he was glad to see John Rosemond’s column gone because he was not readable and was awful.

What exactly did he mean? I felt dismayed to see his column disappear, just pulled without explanation. The same feeling was engendered when Jan Roberts-Dominguez’s column also disappeared, albeit for different reasons.

John Rosemond gave concise, straightforward advice to parents who were concerned regarding their child’s behavior. He tried to assert that the parent came first, not the child. He showed compassion but firmness, giving the child respect but also the security of having a parent who had rules of behavior that would put them on a clear path to becoming an adult. What is awful about that?