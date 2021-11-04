Letter: What's wrong with jail near airport?

I’m completely dumbfounded. The Benton County Commissioners seem intent on shooting themselves in the foot — again.

Their last bond measure for a new jail failed because of an extremely poor decision on site selection. The commissioners thought that a site near downtown Philomath, adjacent to schools and the community, would look to the public like a great idea, yet after the loss in the election, the commissioners attributed the failed measure to a lack of support from the voters.

Incredible. Voters can only vote yea or nay, an up or down vote on what gets presented to them; we can’t express support for a new jail in a bonehead location.

Yet the commissioners seem intent on repeating this exact same mistake. Determining a location for a new jail, which will be based in that location for decades, should be driven by community acceptance and long-term viability, not purchase price for the land.

Does anyone think that locating a new jail adjacent to a large residential area is a good idea — other than the commissioners, of course? Let’s choose a poorly conceived site that’s near our fairgrounds, then put this in front of voters, then blame them when it fails. The commissioners need to come to their senses before they once again blow this opportunity to offer a compelling measure to the voters.

What’s wrong with a new jail site near the airport? That was under consideration last time around, was overlooked, and the measure failed. I wonder …

Jim Kildea

Philomath

